Cardo’s (Coco Martin) group, Task Force Agila, sets off explosives to escape being cornered by Black Ops, in the April 11 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” once again reached a new all-time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live on Monday, with an explosive episode that showed the apparent death of a main character.

In the “Open Fire” episode, Cardo (Coco Martin) and Task Force Agila managed to outwit Black Ops, which had them surrounded. Unknown to the elite force led by Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), Cardo’s group had planted explosives in the area, which they then activated to time their escape.

Lito (Richard Gutierrez), too, failed to assassinate Cardo, who was quick to notice his sniping position despite already being cornered.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A vengeful Armando (John Estrada), meanwhile, finally came face to face with Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel), whom he reminded of the atrocities he had inflicted on his community of fishermen and farmers. Unapologetic, Ignacio even blamed Armando for the deaths of his friends and infant daughter, saying he chose to interfere in his affairs.

Just when he was about to kill Ignacio, Armando was shot by his nemesis’ brother, Eduardo (Roi Vinzon). With a gunshot near the heart, Armando appeared to be dead by the episode’s conclusion.

The action-packed episode once again drew record-high viewers for “Ang Probinsyano” on Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN’s free livestreaming on YouTube.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The series’ concurrent viewers during the stream reached 222,000 — a new all-time high — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment. The number was a huge leap from its previous record of 180,000, set just last Friday.

The iconic teleserye has had numerous record-breaking streaks on Kapamilya Online Live since mid-2020, when ABS-CBN migrated its programs to digital platforms after being denied a fresh broadcast franchise.

Notably, “Ang Probinsyano” would spike in concurrent live viewers during climactic weeks, such as Alyana’s (Yassi Pressman) death and Mara’s (Julia Montes) introduction.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.