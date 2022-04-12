Netflix confirms second season of 'Single's Inferno'

Netflix announced that the hit reality dating series “Single’s Inferno” is confirmed for a second season after its first season had an explosive global response earlier this year.

The first season of “Single’s Inferno” ranked in the Global Netflix Top 10 (Non-English TV List) for three consecutive weeks, even ranking fourth in the charts at its peak.

The series followed several participants motivated to find love, couple up and find their version of “paradise.”

With the series being renewed, fans can expect to escape to “Inferno” island to see more steamy moments, adrenaline-pumping dates and much more, as our new singles embark on relationships in the pursuit of love.

The second season of “Single’s Inferno” is directed by Kim Jae-won and Kim Na-hyun and distributed by Netflix.