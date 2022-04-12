Screenshot from Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video.

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles' comeback single "As It Was" debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, this is the first song to debut at No. 1 this year.

Citing figures from Luminate, Billboard said “As It Was” debuted with 43.8 million streams, 27.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 10,300 downloads sold in the April 1-7 tracking week.

This is Styles' second No. 1 song on the Billboard charts after “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020.

“As It Was” is the first song from his upcoming 13-track album, "Harry’s House," to be released on May 20.

Styles rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

Styles has released his self-titled album in 2017 and "Fine Lines" in 2019 which gave him his first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

