Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beatrice Kristi Laus, also known as beabadoobee, is set to perform at the 2022 Coachella this April.

She is the youngest Filipino act to perform in the music event, according to ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe.

Laus was born in Iloilo City and moved to London at the age of 3. Growing up, she listened to Apo Hiking Society and Eraserheads.

She has five extended plays and released her debut studio album, "Fake It Flowers," in October 2020.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd are set to lead the artists in the 2022 Coachella from April 15 to 24.

Other artists who will join the event are Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, and Run the Jewels, among others.

