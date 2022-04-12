Carly Rae Jepsen shares snippet of comeback single

Photo from Carly Rae Jepsen's Instagram account.

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen on Monday shared a snippet of her comeback single.

In an Instagram post, Jepsen posted a short clip with flowers blooming, and the caption: "you know it’s spring."

The artist's Twitter header also revealed the words "Western Wind" which has been speculated as the title of her next project.

Jepsen started her music career in 2007 by joining the fifth Canadian Idol where she placed third. A year later, she released her folk-influenced debut studio album, "Tug of War."

She rose to fame in 2012 for her massive hit "Call Me Maybe" and later on signed with School Boy Records and Interscope Records for her second studio album, "Kiss."

Jepsen also released the albums "Emotion" in 2015, "Dedicated" in 2019, and "Dedicated Side B" in 2020.

