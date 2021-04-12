Why Rica Peralejo walked away from showbiz



MANILA – Rica Peralejo got candid as she opened up about the real reason why she turned her back from show business.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for the latter’s vlog, Peralejo recalled that when she 25, she already felt exhausted with work.

“Sabi ko bakit ganon kapag gumigising ako, naiisip ko trabaho tapos pagod na pagod na ako. Tapos iniisip ko lang trabaho so wala na akong ibang nilo-look forward sa buhay ko,” she said.

“There was a point there na nag-iisip ako na the only way that this would stop is if something happens to me. So kung kunyari magkaroon ako ng sakit na hindi na ako pwedeng magtrabaho. 'Yun lang 'yung start ng mga munimuni ko.”

Then came a time when she wanted to just have a normal life.

“Nakikita ko 'yung pamangkin ko, 'yung kapatid ko bumalik sila sa school. Tapos nakita ko na ang normal ng buhay nila tapos parang ang saya. So unti-unti na iyon, nagbi-build up na 'yun. I said I kinda want a normal life,” she said.

When Gonzaga asked in the latter part of the interview if she was scared to walk away from fame, Peralejo said: “Ang hirap nun. Kasi naisip ko shucks magda-downgrade ako ng buhay.”

“Okay lang sa akin mag-downgrade pero 'yung nakikita kong nagda-downgrade din lahat ng nasa paligid ko was the most painful thing for me. My family will no longer enjoy the benefits of me being an artista. That was the beginning. It was very hard,” she said.

“Siyempre takot. Sobrang takot. More than anything else it was what were they going to eat? And how were they going to live? Kung 'yung sa career ko lang, ano ngayon kung makalimutan ako ng mga tao?” she added.

Fortunately, Peralejo found God and realized that He is the ultimate provider.

"I realized na bakit ba ako takot na takot for my family. The provider of my family is not me. The provider of my family is God. And true enough when I let go of that notion that everything was dependent on me, it launched them off to have great lives for themselves," she said.

