What COVID-19 ordeal taught Cherry Pie Picache

MANILA – Less than a month since she revealed that she had COVID-19, actress Cherry Pie Picache opened up about what her battle against the coronavirus taught her.

Speaking during the finale press conference for the ABS-CBN series “Walang Hanggang Paalam” on Monday, Picache said her COVID-19 ordeal was certainly one of the toughest moments of her life but she survived it by clinging onto her faith.

“Mahirap talaga 'yung pinagdadaanan natin ngayon but there’s no other way but to really keep our faith alive and look at the brighter side,” she said.

“Yung pinagdadaanan nating pandemic hanggang ngayon, alam natin na mahirap and heartbreaking but nung nagkasakit ako, only because siguro iba-iba yung tama ng COVID sa iba-ibang tao, doon ko talaga naramdaman that it’s real, it’s hard and difficult.”

Picache said it that hardship changed her perspective about the whole pandemic.

“Nung una wala ako masyadong sintomas na nararamdaman but as the days went on, it was very difficult. Masakit sa katawan, sa ulo, sa lahat. Nag-develop din ako ng pneumonia. But the miracle is… with all the pneumonia and everything, I wasn’t hospitalized. Naka-monitor ako with my doctors. Wala siyang gamot so dapat talaga palakasin ang immune system ng tao. Talagang wala kang kakapitan kundi ang Diyos,” she said.

To this day, Picache said she has yet to regain her full strength even if she is already COVID-free.

“Kaya naman kapag sa bahay lang pero mahirap. Hanggang ngayon, nagpapalakas pa kasi parang hindi pa nasa normal yung katawan talaga so talagang dapat palakasin. Tapos siyempre kailangan tuloy ang buhay. Dapat you have to continuously prepare when you go out,” she said.

Furthermore, Picache said the pandemic made her develop a different level of respect for overseas Filipino workers.

“Isa kami sa unang nag-taping sa panahon ng pandemya. Bukod sa hirap non, sa protocols and condition sa pagtratrabaho, ngayon iba na rin yung puso ko para sa OFW na malayo sa pamilyang nagtratrabaho. Ganun pala yung pakiramdam,” she said.

Picache said now is the perfect time to really share love, compassion, and understanding to others.

