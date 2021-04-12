Sunshine Cruz now recovering after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

MANILA – Sunshine Cruz left her fans worried after she revealed on her social media page that she has been experiencing symptoms usually associated with COVID-19.

While she did not directly say that she has been infected by the coronavirus, Cruz wrote on Instagram on Saturday that she still feels blessed that she is just isolated in the comfort of her home unlike those who are confined in hospitals or isolation facilities.

“I may not see the kids but hearing and chatting over the phone with them makes me look forward to seeing and hugging these princesses of mine once again,” she said.

Optimistic about her condition, Cruz declared that she is now on her way to recovery.

“Headache, body pain is now more tolerable, cough is not as worse, my sense of taste and smell have improved,” she said.

“I thank God everyday for I am slowly getting better,” she added.

In a previous post, Cruz said she misses hugging and talking to her daughters.

“It is scary and I always worry for my family, loved ones and friends. But then saan ba ako dadalhin ng pagaalala at sobrang pagiisip? Dasal talaga ang sinasandalan ko, 'yung suporta at pagbibigay ng lakas ng loob ng mga taong nagmamahal sa 'min ng mga bata. You guys know who you are. Thank you,” she said.

Over the weekend, Cruz’s “Bagong Umaga” co-star Heaven Peralejo also revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a vlog she posted on Saturday, Peralejo said she learned that she was COVID-19 positive while she was at a locked-in taping for the ABS-CBN series.

