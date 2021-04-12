Kristen Wiig gets candid about role as Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Kristen Wiig

Ahead of the Philippine premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” in the Philippines through HBO Go later this month, Hollywood actress Kristen Wiig, who is a self-confessed fan of superhero films, revealed she never thought she would star in one especially in a film that struck her as a child.

In a recent interview, Wiig talked about how she was cast as Barbara Minerva and The Cheetah in the second Wonder Woman movie.

“I got a call, my agent said, ‘Are you sitting down? Patty Jenkins wants to set up a call with you,’ and I was thinking, ‘Could this be the next Wonder Woman? Is she working on something that’s not Wonder Woman?’ And I just hoped and prayed it would be, and then when it was, I mean, I still kind of don’t believe it,” she said.

Wiig said she has never really done a role like this that required a total transformation from being friends with the protagonist to one of the villains.

Getting candid about her character’s evolution, she said: “I talked to Patty first and she told me the story of the whole movie, and specifically my character’s evolution and who she is at the beginning and how she saw her changing, why it’s so important to have her be a certain way in the beginning to get to the end.”

“I had never done a movie like this before, and I’d never had this sort of acting opportunity, to go from being one person to being someone else entirely. And then you add in all the physical stuff and wirework and it was just like an experience that I’ll never forget,” she added.

Aside from being piqued at her role’s inner transformation, Wiig said it was also interesting to see the evolution of her character’s physical appearance.

“At the very beginning she’s a little dowdy. She’s kind of hiding herself. She’s wearing, as I think Patty put it, ‘What she thinks cool girls would wear.’ She’s trying to be a little trendy but she’s not really comfortable and it’s not really her.”

“I think every time someone got dressed in the '80s they were like, ‘I am making a choice.’ And Barbara was just kind of safe in her choices, but as the character evolves and she becomes a little more aware of her body, more confident, the clothes reflect that, especially when you get into the actual Cheetah.”

When asked how she prepared for her action-packed scenes, Wiig said she certainly had a lot of training.

“The first couple of months was me working out and then coming home and taking a bath in Epsom salts and then sleeping! It was intense,” she said.

“It was also really gratifying, and I felt amazing, and it has reminded me how great it feels to be strong and just to wake up and, even if you don’t want to exercise, just do it anyway, and sweat and do things you don’t think you can do.”

Throughout the whole process, Wiig said she is just fortunate to instantly build a rapport with her co-stars.

“I was nervous because, well, coming into the second movie everyone’s already got a rapport, because it was a lot of the same crew and obviously Patty and Gal (Gadot) and Chris (Pine) back together… Plus I was doing something I’d never done before. I was really nervous and packing up and moving to London for eight months, but of course I was more excited than anything,” she said.

Wiig said Gadot and Jenkins were just so welcoming and she appreciated how warm they all were to her.

“We started hanging out and having dinners, etc., right away, and it was like shoes off, on the couch, let’s get into it. She’s an incredible actress. She’s so good at playing this part in particular, but she is also just so much more. I loved watching her wear the producer hat as well. She’s the ultimate co-worker and friend,” she said.

“Wonder Woman 1984” takes viewers back in time to the 1980s with the fate of the world on the line again -- and only Wonder Woman can save it.

Packed with bigger action and higher stakes, this new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the 1980s –- a vibrant, sleek, era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all.

While she has come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito.

However, Diana will have to step into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength, and courage to save mankind from a world of its own making.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be premiering exclusively on HBO Go in the country on April 21.

