HBO marks 'Game of Thrones' 10th anniversary with cast reunion special

MANILA –- “Game of Thrones” is celebrating its 10th anniversary on April 17 and what better way to commemorate the award-winning HBO series that to see its cast together once again.

As part of the celebration, HBO has launched The Iron Anniversary, which features, among others, “The Game of Thrones Reunion” hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Now streaming on HBO Go, fans can catch familiar faces from the four Great Houses and Dothraki in this exclusive two-part panel.

Filmed during the creation of the show’s eighth season, the reunion special features appearances by cast members Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Sean Bean, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Mark Addy and Jason Momoa.

Aside from the reunion special, The Iron Anniversary also aims to engage passionate fans by allowing them to share their best memories of “Game of Thrones” on Facebook and stand a chance to win a modern-day “throne” and other exclusive merchandise.

Moreover, fans in the Philippines can still rewatch the entire medieval fantasy series from seasons one to eight through HBO Go.

“Game of Thrones” was a global phenomenon for HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc.

The network is developing several “Game of Thrones” TV prequels as well, including “House of the Dragon,” which is set 300 years before the original series.

It will also come to life in a stage play that producers said they hope to bring to Broadway, London’s West End and Australia starting in 2023. – With Reuters

Related video: