Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum's 'Seobok' premieres on SKY Pay-Per-View

Filipino viewers will get to see Korean drama superstars Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum together for the first time as they star in the highly anticipated Korean sci-fi film "Seobok," which will premiere on SKY Pay-Per-View, commercial-free and in high definition, beginning April 15, the same day it will be released in South Korea.

The film will be available on Sky Pay-Per-View up to May 14.

CJ Entertainment's futuristic film revolves around special agent Ki Heon (Gong) and his top-secret task of safely transporting Seobok (Park), the first-ever human clone from a complex stem cell cloning and genetic modification process, to a safe location.

But problems arise as several forces try to abduct the human clone to serve their mischievous agenda. As they escape threats from unknown attackers along the way, Seobok is fascinated with the outside world, longing to learn what it feels like living a normal life.



As a special treat to Korean drama lovers and avid moviegoers, SKY offers an early bird discount promo to its PPV passes, now priced at only P200 until April 14. Regular pricing of P250 takes effect the day after.

Alongside "Seobok," SKY Pay-Per-View offers another summer treat for audiences with the showing of intense Pinoy drama film "General Admission," starring JC de Vera and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, until April 22 — distributed by CineXpress for only P150.

The film helmed by Jeffrey Hidalgo tackles the story of Katja (Curtis-Smith), a noontime show dancer who experiences a wardrobe malfunction in front of the camera. She and her partner, Carlito (de Vera), are then stuck in a public media frenzy, which leads to a cold and brutal murder.

SKYcable subscribers can avail of the 48-hour PPV passes of "Seobok" and "General Admission" here.

