Gab Valenciano encourages fellow COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

MANILA – A few days after his mother Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano recovered from COVID-19, Gab Valenciano took to social media to reveal that he also battled the same illness five months ago.

Valenciano decided to disclose this information as he posted photos of himself donating plasma.

“It wasn’t severe in any way and I fully recovered by following all protocols and by the full support of my loved ones, even from afar. I never planned to post about it till today because right now, WE NEED HEROES,” he said.

Valenciano then went on to discuss how plasma from COVID-19 survivors could help those who are infected by the coronavirus.

As a mental health ambassador for Red Cross Young, Valenciano said he partnered with the non-governmental organization to raise awareness about convalescent plasma donation.

“People need to know about this. We can talk about death and recovery numbers and percentages all we want, but a life is a life. If we can save one, we’ve already won,” he said.

“To those who have recovered, this is our silver lining. This is our chance to make a difference,” he added.

Infusions of blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors have been used as treatment for those battling the disease — an approach described as "very valid" by the World Health Organization.

Since last year, the Philippine General Hospital has been issuing calls for donations of blood plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19. The blood plasma contains antibodies against the disease, the hospital said.

Previously, among known celebrity cases, Iza Calzado, Christopher de Leon, as well as Senators Sonny Angara and Migz Zubiri, donated plasma after their respective recovery from COVID-19.