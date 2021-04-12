Carlo Aquino slams netizen who threatened to harm his baby

MAYNILA -- Actor Carlo Aquino and his partner, model Trina Candaza, hit back at a netizen who threatened to harm their seven-month-old baby girl.

Aquino uploaded on Instagram Storie a screen grab showing messages from a netizen threatening to kill their daughter, Enola Mithi.

“Ful-grown adults who make fake accounts to do this. Ano na ang nangyari sa mundong ito. Papano kayo pinalaki ng mga magulang ninyo? Magkano sinasahod niyo para gawin ito? Worth it ba?” Aquino wrote.

For her part, Candaza reposted Aquino's post and expressed her anger against the basher.

“Nakakagalit mga ganitong klase ng basher mga salot kayo. puro kayo fake account, pero takot na takot ipakita mga pag mumukha niyo," Candaza wrote.

Candaza gave birth to Mithi in September last year.



