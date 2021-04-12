Arci Munoz asked about real score with JM de Guzman after vlog prank

MANILA – “Best friends forever.”

This was how Arci Munoz described her relationship with JM de Guzman as she talked about her most recent vlog where her brother proposed to his girlfriend during their family trip to Boracay recently.

“Me and JM are really close since college days. The family went to Boracay two weeks ago. Nandoon din si Sir Deo (Endrinal of Dreamscape). Nagkita-kita kami. My brother proposed to his girlfriend,” Munoz said during the finale press conference of the ABS-CBN series "Walang Hanggang Paalam."

“Ewan ko ba dun kay JM. Suggestion niya ipasok 'yung ring and flowers in the middle of the sunset scenery. Inabot niya lang 'yung flowers sa akin,” she continued.

In the now-viral teaser to her vlog, de Guzman is shown giving her flowers and asking her permission if he can court her. The actress also used the hashtags #frombestfriendstolovers and #mayforever in her post.

“It’s about the editing lang. I was not really going to put it in the vlog pero nagkatuwaan lang. We are still best friends. Best friends forever,” she stressed.

In an interview in June 2020, de Guzman admitted he had a crush on Muñoz back when they first met at the University of the Philippines.

But Muñoz had said she doesn't want to risk their friendship.

The two worked together on the Kapamilya series "Pamilya Ko" and also starred together in the movie "Last Fool Show."

They also underwent basic citizen military training to become Air Force reservists together.

