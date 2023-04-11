'You are loved,' Atayde family tells Kyle Echarri

Kyle Echarri (right-most) and Zanjoe Marudo (left-most) spend Holy Week with the celebrity Atayde clan, including actress Ria Atayde (beside Marudo) and screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez (beside Echarri). Instagram: @sylviasanchez_a



MANILA — Actor Kyle Echarri appears to have found a family in the Ataydes, which includes his former teleserye co-star Sylvia Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Sanchez, Echarri's fellow cast member in the 2021 series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," shared photos showing how her family spent Holy Week.

"A well spent Holy Week. Thank you for this wonderful blessing, Lord," the screen veteran wrote, captioning the photos of her family and relatives gathering at a resort.

Echarri was among the non-family members who were welcomed by the Ataydes, along with actor Zanjoe Marudo, who is in a relationship with Sanchez's daughter, actress Ria Atayde.

"Thank you so much for having me, tita," Echarri commented on Sanchez's post. "Love you guys."

Sanchez replied: "Mahal ka ng buong pamilya @kyleecharri. Pamilya ka namin, 'nak."

Ria also told Echarri, "You are loved."

Echarri, 19, only recently lost his younger sister, 12-year-old Bella, who had been battling a brain tumor. The actor announced Bella's passing on Holy Wednesday.

