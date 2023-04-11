Wilbert Ross, Yukii Takahashi to star in YouTube series

Wilbert Ross and Yukii Takahashi are the stars in the new romantic-comedy social media serye “Ang Lalaki Sa Likod Ng Profile” under the creative tandem of Victor Villanueva and Chris Cahilig.



The new digital offering is Ross's first leading role in a series. “Napaka-exciting ng opportunity na ito,” he gushed. “Feel ko matatawa at kikiligin ang lahat ng mga fans ko! At maraming makaka-relate dito!”



Playing Ross’s romantic partner is TikTok star Takahashi, who can’t wait to showcase her talent to her more than 8.5 million followers. “Sana manood kayo ng bagong series namin sa Puregold Channel!” she said. “May romance, may comedy, ang saya niya!”



The trailer shows Bryce (Ross) who chances upon Angge (Takahashi) in a dating app after a blind date goes south. For a time, Angge becomes his online wingman but the duo soon takes a detour into "uncharted territory." Totally relatable are the comedic, kilig-worthy situations that ensue as Bryce and Angge sense a strong chemistry between them.



The trailer is now available on the Puregold Channel on YouTube.

"Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile" starts streaming on April 22.



Ross started his career in 2017 as a member of the all-male sing and dance group Hashtags on the noontime show “Its Showtime,” while Takahashi is a popular social media personality and influencer.