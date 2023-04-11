WATCH: John Estrada swims with whale shark in Oslob

Actor John Estrada turned to social media to share his memorable underwater experience.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Estrada uploaded a video of him swimming with a whale shark in Oslob, Cebu, describing the experience as "extremely amazing."

"Sobrang saya ng experience na 'to. Extremely amazing ika nga. 'Di ko akalain magagawa ko to, sobrang bait ng mammal na 'to, sarap i-uwi," Estrada wrote on Instagram.

"Gusto kong sumaludo sa mga taga Oslob, lalong lalo na sa mga bangkero at pamilya nila, na nag-aalaga sa mga whale sharks na 'to. Sigurado ako 'di rin madali, at mahabang pasensya at oras ang kailangan," he added.

Amid controversies, Estrada celebrated Holy Week in Cebu with his wife Priscilla Meirelles and their whole family.

Currently, Estrada is one of the stars of the hit series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Coco Martin.

