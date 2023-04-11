Home  >  Entertainment

Nominees for Summer MMFF Awards announced

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 02:19 PM

MANILA— The nominees for the first ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 were revealed on Tuesday hours before the awards night.

As of writing, the MMFF has only disclosed 10 categories while the nominees for the four major categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture, and Best Director have yet to be revealed.

Below is the partial list of nominees for the first Summer MMFF:

Best Production Design

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Here Comes the Groom
  • Unravel 
  • Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Musical Score

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Love You Long Time
  • Unravel
  • Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Float

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Apag
  • Here Comes the Groom
  • Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko
  • Love You Long Time
  • Singlebells
  • Unravel
  • Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Editing

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Here Comes the Groom
  • Love You Long Time
  • Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Original Theme Song

  • Apag – “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz

Best Sound

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Here Comes the Groom
  • Love You Long Time
  • Unravel
  • Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Cinematography

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Love You Long Time
  • Unravel

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Ana Abad Santos – Love You Long Time
  • Kaladkaren – Here Comes the Groom
  • Maris Racal – Here Comes the Groom

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Aljur Abrenica – Singlebells
  • Ariel Rivera – Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko
  • Keempee de Leon – Here Comes the Groom
  • Nico Antonio – Here Comes the Groom
  • Xilhouete – Here Comes the Groom

Best Screenplay

  • About Us But Not About Us
  • Here Comes the Groom
  • Love You Long Time
  • Unravel

The Summer MMFF Gabi Ng Parangal will be held on Tuesday night and award-winning actress Dolly De Leon is set to head the jury panel who will be selecting this year's winners.

