Nominees for Summer MMFF Awards announced

MANILA— The nominees for the first ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 were revealed on Tuesday hours before the awards night.

As of writing, the MMFF has only disclosed 10 categories while the nominees for the four major categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture, and Best Director have yet to be revealed.

Below is the partial list of nominees for the first Summer MMFF:

Best Production Design

About Us But Not About Us

Here Comes the Groom

Unravel

Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Musical Score

About Us But Not About Us

Love You Long Time

Unravel

Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Float

About Us But Not About Us

Apag

Here Comes the Groom

Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko

Love You Long Time

Singlebells

Unravel

Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Editing

About Us But Not About Us

Here Comes the Groom

Love You Long Time

Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Original Theme Song

Apag – “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz

Best Sound

About Us But Not About Us

Here Comes the Groom

Love You Long Time

Unravel

Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Cinematography

About Us But Not About Us

Love You Long Time

Unravel

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ana Abad Santos – Love You Long Time

Kaladkaren – Here Comes the Groom

Maris Racal – Here Comes the Groom

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Aljur Abrenica – Singlebells

Ariel Rivera – Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko

Keempee de Leon – Here Comes the Groom

Nico Antonio – Here Comes the Groom

Xilhouete – Here Comes the Groom

Best Screenplay

About Us But Not About Us

Here Comes the Groom

Love You Long Time

Unravel

The Summer MMFF Gabi Ng Parangal will be held on Tuesday night and award-winning actress Dolly De Leon is set to head the jury panel who will be selecting this year's winners.