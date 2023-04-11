New 'The Marvels' teaser explains 'Ms. Marvel' post credits scene

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in 'The Marvels' teaser. Screenshot from Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

A new teaser of "The Marvels" film explained what happened during the post-credits scene of the "Ms. Marvel" series.

In "Ms. Marvel," the titular character played by Iman Vellani disappeared, with a confused Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) arriving at her home.

The teaser showed Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) on a mission, when her body switched with Ms. Marvel.

This confirmed fan speculations that the film will be exploring how the Marvels will work on swapping places every time they use their powers.

The preview then teased the three superheroes teaming up to defeat another space villain.

"The Marvels" is a follow-up film to "Captain Marvel" which was released as a prelude to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

It will premiere in theaters this November.

