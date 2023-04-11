Morgan Wallen returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 chart

instagram.com/morganwallen/

American singer Morgan Wallen returned to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

Based on a report by Billboard, "Last Night" drew 35.1 million streams, 29.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 10,000 downloads, in the March 31 to April 6 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Last week's chart-topper "Like Crazy" by Jimin drastically fell, based on reports, with the hashtag #BillboardCorrupt trending on social media.

"Kill Bill" rose to the second spot, while "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus fell to No. 3. The Weeknd tracks "Creepin'" with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage along with "Die For You" remix with Ariana Grande took the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

TikTok hit "Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice was at No. 6, followed by "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez.

Former chart topper "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift was at the eighth spot followed by "Players" by Coi Leray and "Rock And A Hard Place" by Bailey Zimmerman.

RELATED VIDEO: