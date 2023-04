MANILA -- OPM artists Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben and Janine Berdin are among the musical acts who are set to perform at the upcoming 1MX Music Festival.

ABS-CBN's The Filipino Channel (TFC) made the announcement through a social media post over the weekend.

The grand musical event will happen this July 15 at Apps Court Farm in Surrey, UK.

Last year's 1MX London, TFC's first music festival in Europe, featured Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto, SAB, Jeremy G, and Angela Ken.

