Michelle Madrigal gets real, opens up about divorce

Over a year after announcing the end of her marriage with Troy Woolfolk, Michelle Madrigal turned to social media to share her thoughts about divorce.

To begin her lengthy post, Madrigal said a divorce may make one feel “liberated to reclaim your own identity and pursue your goals and passions without distractions or compromises.”

She said this may allow one to rediscover her own values and priorities that might have been neglected or suppressed during the marriage.

“In addition, getting back to your truth after a divorce can mean cultivating deeper self-awareness, self-compassion, and self-care. You may take more time to reflect on your needs, desires, and boundaries, and learn to communicate them more effectively with others. You may also develop greater resilience, gratitude, and optimism as you navigate this new chapter of your life,” she said.

Madrigal, however, acknowledged that moving on from a divorce is not always easy or linear.

“It may involve some setbacks, doubts, or fears as you step out of your comfort zone and face new challenges,” she said.

Nonetheless, she said that “with the right support from friends, family, therapy, or other sources, you can gradually rebuild your confidence, trust, and happiness on your own terms.”

“Ultimately, freedom after divorce is not about avoiding or rejecting relationships altogether, but rather about cultivating healthy, fulfilling, and authentic relationships that support your growth and well-being,” she said.

For Madrigal, it is about staying true to yourself and your values, and not settling for less than you deserve.

It was in August 2021 when Madrigal and Woolfolk announced their split through separate but similar statements on social media.

The two met in Texas, USA in 2016, during the actress’ time taking up culinary arts. They welcomed their only child Anika in October 2017, and got married in April 2019.