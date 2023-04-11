LOOK: Jane de Leon goes on food trip in Japan

Actress Jane de Leon turned to social media to share her photos and clips of her vacation in Japan where she went on a food trip.

In one of her posts, the Kapamilya actress said that she wants to travel because of food.

Among the dishes she tried were takoyaki, okonomiyaki, ramen and Japanese street food.

Early last month, De Leon also took to social media to share her trip in Japan where she even posed for some snaps while wearing a kimono.

De Leon is coming off the success of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” which ended last February 11. During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

