Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon's daughter Felize turns 2

MANILA -- Felize, the daughter of Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon, has turned 2.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Joson uploaded snaps of her adorable daughter as she shared her birthday greeting.

"Every gising is a blessing because of you, our ray of sunshine. Happy birthday Felize. I love you so so very much," she captioned her post.



Just last February, weeks after their separation went public and stirred controversy, de Leon shared that they are "happy" and on good terms anew.

