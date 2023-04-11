MANILA - Edward Barber expressed how proud he is of his previous onscreen partner Maymay Entrata and her remarkable accomplishments.

In an interview with Push, Barber said he is delighted to see Entrata doing all the things she loves doing.

“I'm happy for where she is right now, with the people around her and it's just good to see that's she's doing well. So I think she says the same with me. We're celebrating each other wherever we are," he said.

On clamors to see them in one project again in the near future, Barber said: "I mean she's in performing arts right now, which is not my natural gift.”

“I guess you could say I do enjoy dancing here and there, pero 'yun talaga 'yung gift niya and I would say that’s what her thing is. Like you said and what we talked about, hosting is what I look at more now. So tingnan natin,” he added.

Nonetheless, Barber is grateful that he and Entrata were able to keep their friendship even though they are not a love team anymore.

"Oo naman. [Weeks ago,] we were in the same ASAP cycle together live episode,” he said.