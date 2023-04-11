Dimples Romana ticks off Machu Picchu from bucket list

Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has accomplished another item from her bucket list as she finally visited Peru's iconic site Machu Picchu.

On Instagram, Romana, who is vacationing with her husband and son, shared beautiful photos taken from their adventure in the historic sanctuary.

"Woke up more grateful than usual. The day spent going up Machu Picchu was lovely. Nakisama talaga the weather. When in Peru the sites are quite far from each other but somehow the travel and rides will teach you patience in seeking beauty and wonder. Nothing was instant which was refreshing since we now live in a world where we have built unrealistic expectations on things and people. Peru was grounding and filled with stories of building and rebuilding, honoring and tradition. Every step was worth taking because not only were the sites gorgeous and magical -- the people were too," Romana shared.

Last week, Romana said that their overseas trip is for her son Alonzo.

Romana also has an adult daughter Callie, and an infant son Elio, who is turning a year old in June.

Currently, Romana is part of hit series "The Iron Heart" with Richard Gutierrez as the lead star.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

