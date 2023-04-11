MANILA (UPDATED) — The nominees for the first ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 were revealed on Tuesday hours before the awards night.
Bela Padilla was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the movie "Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko," which also stars Korean actor Yoo Min-Gon. Padilla's co-nominees in the same category are Gladys Reyes for "Apag," and Kylie Padilla for "Unravel."
Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Actor are Carlo Aquino for "Love You Long Time," Elijah Canlas and Romnick Sarmenta for "About Us But Not About Us," Enchong Dee for "Here Comes the Groom," Gerald Anderson for "Unravel," and Yoo Min-Gon for "Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko."
As of writing, the MMFF has only disclosed 12 categories while the nominees for the two major categories of Best Picture, and Best Director have yet to be revealed.
Below is the partial list of nominees for the first Summer MMFF:
Best Production Design
- About Us But Not About Us
- Here Comes the Groom
- Unravel
- Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko
Best Musical Score
- About Us But Not About Us
- Love You Long Time
- Unravel
- Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko
Best Float
- About Us But Not About Us
- Apag
- Here Comes the Groom
- Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko
- Love You Long Time
- Singlebells
- Unravel
- Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko
Best Editing
- About Us But Not About Us
- Here Comes the Groom
- Love You Long Time
- Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko
Best Original Theme Song
- Apag – “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz
Best Sound
- About Us But Not About Us
- Here Comes the Groom
- Love You Long Time
- Unravel
- Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko
Best Cinematography
- About Us But Not About Us
- Love You Long Time
- Unravel
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Ana Abad Santos – Love You Long Time
- Kaladkaren – Here Comes the Groom
- Maris Racal – Here Comes the Groom
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Aljur Abrenica – Singlebells
- Ariel Rivera – Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko
- Keempee de Leon – Here Comes the Groom
- Nico Antonio – Here Comes the Groom
- Xilhouete – Here Comes the Groom
Best Screenplay
- About Us But Not About Us
- Here Comes the Groom
- Love You Long Time
- Unravel
The Summer MMFF Gabi Ng Parangal will be held on Tuesday night and award-winning actress Dolly De Leon is set to head the jury panel who will be selecting this year's winners.