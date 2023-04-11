Alanis Morissette adds second show in PH this August

Photo from Alanis Morissette's Instagram account.

MANILA — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette has added another date for her upcoming concert in the Philippines this year.

Promoter Ovation Productions said that Morissette will have another show on August 2, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for the first show on August 1 are already sold out. The tour celebrates the 28th anniversary of her landmark album "Jagged Little Pill."

Morissette was originally scheduled to hold a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last April 6 and 7, 2020 but her shows have been rescheduled thrice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease around the world.

According to Ovation, tickets to the 2020 show will not be honored. "Please refund your 2020 tickets and purchase new tickets," it said.

Ticket prices range from P2,750 to P14,750.

Morissette last performed in Manila back in 1996. She is best known for her songs, "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: