WATCH: Regine Velasquez endorses Robredo, Pangilinan

MANILA -- Regine Velasquez has declared her support for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

"Ako po si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid at itinataas ko po ang kamay ni Kiko hanggang huli. Dahil mas liliwanag ang kulay ng buhay kapag si Leni at si Kiko ang ipapanalo natin," she said in a video she uploaded on her Instagram account on Sunday.

In the comment section of her the singer's post, Pangilinan expressed his gratitude to Velasquez's support.

"Maraming salamat Regine! Salamat sa tiwala at suporta. Malaking bagay para sa amin ni Sharon at pamilya. Tanggal pagod at hirap ang inyong tulong ni Ogie" the senator wrote.

Velasquez joins the likes of music icon Sharon Cuneta (Pangilinan’s wife), Gary Valenciano, Donny Pangilinan, OPM rock icon Ely Buendia, “Ako Ay Pilipino” singer Kuh Ledesma, and screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano who have voiced support for the two candidates.