MANILA -- A red carpet celebrity screening for the second season of the hit romantic series "He's Into Her" was held last Saturday in Quezon City, ahead of its premiere this coming April 20 on IWantTFC.

In a social media post on Sunday, iWantTFC released a video showing the event's highlights.

The screening was attended by the cast members led by lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle.

"I just want to say I can't believe this is happening and thank you so much. We wouldn't be here without you. Maraming, maraming salamat and we love you," Mariano told the fans at the celebrity screening.

"This is so fun, guys. This so fun watching with you, seeing episode 1 for the first time. Lahat kami hindi pa namin napanood ito. So maraming salamat for being here. Guys, para sa inyo ito, para sa support niyo. Maraming salamat We love you and let's all enjoy. Thank you," Pangilinan added.

Also spotted at the event were original cast members Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Joao Constancia, Kriza Taa, Vivoree Esclito, Dalia Varde, Ashley del Mundo and Gelo Marquez, among others.

Screen veteran Marissa Delgado, Issa Litton and new cast members JC Alcantara, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, and Zach Castañeda also joined the special screening.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May 2021 and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

The series will premiere first on iWantTFC on April 20. It will then have its broadcast premiere on April 24 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z, with a new episode dropping every Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO: