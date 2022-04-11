Sharon Cuneta performs her iconic tune ‘Pangarap na Bituin’ with tweaked lyrics, during the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in San Fernando, Pampanga on Saturday, April 9. Screenshot

Standing before a crowd of some 220,000, music icon Sharon Cuneta reminded them, through song, of their vital role in securing a brighter future for the country.

Cuneta led the showbiz personalities who joined the Pampanga campaign rally of her husband, aspiring vice president Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, on Saturday.

The veteran singer took the stage with a rendition of her 1994 classic, “Pangarap na Bituin,” but with tweaked lyrics — to emphasize her message to voters to show up on election day.

Wearing pink, Cuneta told the hundreds of thousands who flocked to San Fernando: “Pakipakinggan lamang po mabuti ‘yung mga letra ng kanta. Sundan niyo po ako dahil mayroon akong iniba sa lyrics… Pakinggan niyo po kasama ang inyong puso. Para po ito sa lahat ng Kakampink na nagmamahal kay Ma’am Leni at kay Kiko.”

Cuneta largely carried over the original lyrics of the Willy Cruz composition, but with changes to turn the words into a call for support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, and to reflect collective effort.

“Sa inyong mga palad nakasalalay ang ating bukas,” she stressed.

Cuneta sang the chorus to pertain to the determination of “Kakampinks,” with the title lyrics “pangarap na bituin” referring to the leadership of Robredo and Pangilinan.

Cuneta was one of several artists and personalities from showbiz and the arts who joined the Pampanga rally as host or performer. Notably, the likes of acclaimed actress Nadine Lustre and pop performer Sam Concepcion performed for the Leni-Kiko ticket for the first time.