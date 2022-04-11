MANILA -- ABS-CBN Film Restoration pays tribute to award-winning actress Vilma Santos in the latest edition of “Sagip Pelikula Spotlight” on KTX, featuring her digitally restored and remastered film “Karma” this April.

Apart from “Karma,” audiences can watch more of Santos' acclaimed performances in “Haplos,” “Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw,” “Langis at Tubig,” and “In My Life” all featuring a special one-on-one interview with Santos. Tickets are now available at KTX for only P150.

“Sagip Pelikula Spotlight” is an online commemorative event organized by ABS-CBN Film Restoration that honors prominent and notable figures in Philippine cinema by showing digitally restored films for today’s audiences to enjoy.



The latest installment of “Sagip Pelikula Spotlight” celebrates the legacy of Santos, whose career spans six decades and 200+ films such as “Sister Stella L.,” “T-Bird at Ako,” “Anak,” “Dekada ‘70,” among many others.



Santos, meanwhile, thanked Sagip Pelikula for not only restoring classic films for today’s generation of viewers, but also highlighting the artistry of Filipino filmmaker throughout history.



“May I take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I thank you as artists who have made great contributions to the industry. Do you know that with your commitment to restoring classic films, you are not only saving these masterpieces for the new breed of stars and audiences to appreciate but also showcasing the artistry of every Filipino filmmaker? This initiative truly needs to be commended,” Santos said in a special interview with ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak.



Kicking off the Spotlight series on Santos is the 1981 classic “Karma” directed by Danny Zialcita. The movie depicts the supernatural relationship between Sara (Vilma) and Eric (Ronaldo Valdez) as reincarnations of old illicit lovers Guada and Enrico, which first began in an uneventful encounter during the eve of Sara’s marriage.