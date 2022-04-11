Photos from MS Team Entertainment's Instagram account.

More wedding photos of “Crash Landing on You” stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were released on Monday by MS Team Entertainment.

In an Instagram post, MS Team Entertainment gave fans different takes on Son's white gown wedding dress.

Another set of photos shows both bride and groom in different attires.

The two stars tied the knot last March 31 at the Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel. The ceremony started around 3 p.m. and reportedly ended at 5 p.m.

According to Korean media, around 300 guests together with the couple's family and friends attended the wedding including actors Gong Hyo-jin, Lee Min-jung, Uhm Ji-won, Oh Yoon-ah, Jung Hae-in, Ahn Sung-ki, Park Joong-hoon, and Ha Ji-won.

Gummy was said to perform the "Crash Landing on You" theme "Give You My Heart," originally sung by IU, at the wedding.

The wedding was held just a little over a month since they confirmed their engagement.

The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.

