MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada joined Alyssa Valdez after her Premier Volleyball League (PVL) victory on Friday.

In a series of photos, Ilacad shared how thrilled she was to witness the return of Valdez to the volleyball arena.

"Fangirling over our MVP and my pepper, (Alyssa Valdez). You are absolute excellence in human form. Congratulations, Creamline (Cool Smashers) for your victory!" Ilacad said.

"Glad I got to witness that fun game with (TJ Valderrama) & (KD Estrada)! (My smile is so big parang ako yung nanalo. Sorry din talaga sa nasa harap ko ... sana hindi po kayo nabingi)," she added.

Valdez's Creamline Cool Smashers avenged their championship loss last year as they thwarted the Petro Gazz Angels in Game 2 of the finals series to book another PVL title.

Last January, Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named the last two remaining celebrity housemates in the current season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

