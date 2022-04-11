MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos on Sunday took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her husband, actor-host Ryan Agoncillo as he turned 43.

"My life, my heart, my soul... a wonderful father to our 3 beautiful, amazing children. You are and will always continue to be Gods' biggest blessing. I love you forever," Santos wrote as she posted photos of Agoncillo and their family.

In the comment section of Santos’s post, Agoncillo left three heart emojis for his wife.

Santos and Agoncillo were married in 2009 and are set to mark their 13th wedding anniversary on April 28. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

