Jennylyn Mercado stuns in painting-themed maternity shoot

MANILA – Jennylyn Mercado looked absolutely gorgeous in her most recent maternity shoot.

As seen in the vlog of celebrity photographer BJ Pascual, Mercado seemed like a fairy while donning elaborate outfits in a painting-themed pictorial.

“I think every time may pregnancy shoot, it has to be special kasi special time din in the subject’s life 'yung pregnancy,” Pascual said.

“May extra pressure ng kaunti so I kind of have to make sure na mas smooth 'yung process. For this shoot, actually drinawing ko na 'yung mga layouts before today para ma-prepare 'yung outfits for the specific pose,” he added.

Pascual said he initially just wanted a lot of volume and romanticism in taking Mercado’s shots.

“Parang gusto ko lang siyang magmukang painting para classic lang siya. Para pwede mong i-frame forever.”

For her part, Mercado admitted that Pascual’s concept actually challenged her.

“Yung concept sabi ko, ‘Kaya ko ba to?’ Kasi ‘di ba kapag buntis ka tapos kailangan mo ng ganito, sabi ko ‘Masyadong glam yata ito para sa akin.’ Pero kinaya ko kasi napakabilis naman ka-trabaho ni BJ,” she said.

Mercado and her husband, actor Dennis Trillo, are expecting a baby girl for the first time. They each have a son from their respective past relationships.

The couple, who got married in November, had been trying to conceive via surrogacy due to Mercado’s previous difficulty to get pregnant.

They, however, were surprised last year when they conceived naturally.

Mercado and Trillo have been chronicling their personal milestones through a YouTube vlog series, from their engagement, confirmation of their pregnancy, to their wedding.