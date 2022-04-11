Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- KZ Tandingan reminds music lovers that there is life after a heartbreak with her latest single "Winning."

“’Winning’ is an empowering song that reminds us that instead of just sulking after a bad breakup, you can always choose to win in life and fight for yourself,” Tandingan said in a statement.

“Make it something that’s going to push you to make yourself better.”

The English pop track also features a Tagalog rap verse penned by Tandingan herself.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Filipino-American producer DJ Flict and co-written by Grammy-winning artist-producer Phillip Fender aka TxTHEWAY, "Winning" was recorded at Flict’s studio in Venice, California.



Released under ABS-CBN’s Tarsier Records, the song features futuristic production and fierce melodies rounded off with an addictive Afro-beat pulse and topped with Tandingan’s edgy, soaring vocals.



Last year, Tandingan began her journey to make music for global audiences with her first international single “11:59” under Tarsier Records.