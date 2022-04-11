Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz are now married

It’s official! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have tied the knot.

The two exchanged vows in an elaborate wedding ceremony on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) held at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Peltz looked absolutely gorgeous in her Valentino wedding gown, which Beckham showed off on his Instagram page.

“My beautiful bride,” wrote the 23-year-old groom.

Peltz, for her part, shared a photo of them holding hands post-ceremony, labeling the picture as Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.

Among the attendees were Beckham’s famous parents David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

People reported that Peltz’s whole family was also there including her seven siblings.

In an interview with Hello Magazine back in November, Beckham said they would have married earlier if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," said Beckham at that time.