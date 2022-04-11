Brie Larson joins 'Fast and Furious 10'

Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is joining another well known movie franchise, “Fast and Furious 10.”

Vin Diesel himself officially welcomed Larson through an Instagram post on Monday.

“You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself, ‘That's Captain Marvel.’ Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see, however, is the character vou will be introduced to in Fast10,” Diesel said in the caption.

Diesel teased fans of the Fast and Furious franchise that they have no idea “how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”

“Beyond her beauty, her intellect, her Oscar... is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” Diesel said.

Elated to be part of the team, Larson also reposted the same photo on her page and shared her excitement.

“Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family & thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement,” she said, tagging Diesel.

In January, it was announced that "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will also be joining the all-star cast.

The 10th installment of the franchise will again be helmed by Justin Lin and is tentatively titled “Fast and Furious 10.”

Expected to reprise their roles in the movie are Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

The film is slated to have a cinematic release in May 2023.