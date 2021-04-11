Kathryn Bernardo sizzles on 'ASAP' dance floor

MANILA - Kathryn Bernardo set the “ASAP Natin To” stage on fire with one hot production number.

Ruling the dance floor, the 25-year-old Kapamilya actress busted moves as the ABS-CBN concert variety program officially welcomes the summer season.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a previous interview, Bernardo said she and her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla, are looking forward to making their teleserye comeback.

“Excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin kasi 'yung concept nun galing kay Gege (Juan Miguel Severo). So gusto namin ni DJ talaga. Medyo na-delay 'yun kasi inaayos 'yung script. We are happy because we are working on a project na gusto talaga namin 'yung concept,” she said.

“Sana matuloy na din 'yung project na niluluto para sa amin. Sana, within the year, magawa natin iyon dahil marami na ring nag-aabang and naghihintay. Kami rin siyempre, 'yung storya na binigay sa amin, parang nakaka-excite na rin siyang gawin,” Padilla added.

The couple’s teleserye comeback is one of the offerings ABS-CBN introduced in its “Together As One sa 2021” reveal in December.

Based on the teaser, the still-untitled TV project will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love.

Watch more in iWantTFC