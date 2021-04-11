Geneva Cruz asks for prayers as mom battles COVID-19

MANILA – Singer Geneva Cruz took to social media to ask for prayers for her mom, who is currently battling COVID-19.

Through an Instagram update on Saturday, Cruz said her mom caught the virus a week ago.

“She has hypertension and diabetes that’s why she’s been hit a bit hard,” she said.

Cruz thanked her sister Vanessa for continuously looking after their mom.

“I’m grateful to my sis Vannessa for being our hero, personally taking care of mama despite already having a family of her own. We love and appreciate you, peks,” she said.

In Vannessa’s own post on Saturday, she revealed that their mother is already on her 7th day since the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

“I know the feeling kasi pinagdaanan ko din yun when I had covid. Nagtaka ako kasi naging worse symptoms ko. Apparently, 5th-7th day pala pinaka mahirap kasi peak ng infection but it gets a little better after the 7th day. Hopefully, ganon din sa kanya. Kaya lang she has hypertension and borderline diabetes and senior citizen na. So I can imagine its way harder for her,” she wrote.

Vanessa said their mother’s oxygen saturation is low and their doctor has already advised them to bring her to the hospital.

“We are currently looking for a hospital that would admit her. Pag may alam po kayong may vacancy please do let us know,” she said.

According to Vannessa, this coronavirus battle has been “physically, emotionally and financially draining for everyone in our home.”

“I am asking for prayers for our whole family esp my Mama. We are doing everything we can, but any help would come a long way,” she said.