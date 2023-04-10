MANILA -- The music video for Jamie Rivera's latest inspirational song "3 in 1" featuring Fabio Santos and Imogen has been released.

The video directed by Frank Lloyd Mamaril has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music on Easter Sunday, April 9.

The upbeat track "3 in 1" talks about the joy of believing in God. The title refers to the Holy Trinity.

Rivera previously said that she dedicates her latest single to children as a reminder who God is.

"A lot of children do not know that there are three persons in one God. Marami pa ring hindi nakakaalam kaya gusto kong matutunan ng mga bata," Rivera explained.

Rivera said she made sure that the song is understandable with its message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“3 in 1” is the first song released under Rivera's new label Inspire, that will focus on inspirational music for listeners seeking refuge, motivation, and upliftment through music.

