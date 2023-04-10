Catriona Gray gushed on social media about her first trip abroad with Sam Milby following their engagement.

On Instagram, Gray shared that she and Milby are now currently in Japan spending some quality time together.

In a series of pictures she posted, Gray can be seen all smiles in one shot, while Milby takes a picture of the view atop the Tokyo Skytree in another snap.

The last photo shows them very much in love with Milby giving Gray a kiss on the cheek.

It was in February when Gray and Milby announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè," Gray wrote in the caption, tagging Milby's account.

Gray and Milby, who were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020, have yet to reveal when they got engaged.

They, however, drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with, "Today made me the happiest."