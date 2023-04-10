'Running Man' to feature Manny Pacquiao's home

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao poses for a photo with the cast of the popular South Korean variety show 'Running Man.' Photo: Instagram/@sbs_runningman_sbs.

MANILA — Popular South Korean variety show "Running Man" will be featuring the home of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao in an upcoming episode.

According to a report by Korean news portal Soompi, Pacquiao welcomed the cast after their concert in the country. The episode will air on April 16.

The cast recently held their "Running Man: A Decade of Laughter" show in Pasay.

Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan were supposed to have a show in Manila back in 2020 but this was postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

