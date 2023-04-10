'Our Skky 2' poster. Photo from GMMTV Twitter account.

A new generation of Thai boys' love (BL) series love teams will be shining in the sequel to "Our Skky."

Leading the cast are Earth Pirapat (Phupha) and Mix Sahaphap (Tian) for "A Tale Of A Thousand Stars," Ohm Pawat (Pat) and Nanon Korapat (Pran) for "Bad Buddy," and Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat for "My School President."

Also joining them are Pond Naravit and Phuwin Tangsakyuen for "Never Let Me Go," First Kanaphan and Khaotung Thanawat for "The Eclipse," Joong Archen and Dunk Natachai for "Star and Sky: Star in My Mind," Force Jiratchapong and Book Kasidet for "A Boss and A Babe," and Jimmy Jiratchapong and Sea Tawinan for "Vice Versa."

"Our Skky" follows the story of Thai BL characters prior to or after the run of their original series.

The first cast features: New Thitipoom and Tay Tawan for "Dark Blue Kiss," Gun Atthaphan and Off Jumpol for "Senior Secret Love: Puppy Honey," Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for "Sotus," Chimon Wachirawit and Pluem Purim for "My Dear Loser: Edge of 17," and Frank Thanatsaran and Drake for "Cause You're My Boy."

"Our Skky 2" will air new episodes starting April 19.

All episodes of "Dark Blue Kiss," "A Tale Of A Thousand Stars," and "Bad Buddy" are available on iWantTFC.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: