'New Anji' to be introduced with music revamp

Tarsier Records recently teased ‘new music, new image, new Anji’ from the ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ winner. ABS-CBN Music

MANILA — A “new Anji” is set to be introduced with a fresh sound that’s a notable departure from her music debut, the upcoming singer’s record label has teased.

Tarsier Records, a record label under ABS-CBN Music, recently announced that Anji Salvacion’s latest single, “Paraiso,” will be released on Friday.

A snippet of song, described as a “summer anthem,” hints at a genre shift for Salvacion, given its pop beats.

Salvacion’s debut recored, the EP “Kasingkasing Dalampasigan,” was inspired by her island upbringing in Siargao and mostly featured slow and laidback tracks.

Summer just got a whole lot better because the perfect summer anthem of empowerment is here! 🙌🏻



Save the date, “Paraiso” by @anjisalvacion is out this April 14, 2023! 👒🌴



Presave it NOWhttps://t.co/1tjlE38XEI@StarPopPH#AnjiSalvacion #AnjiParaiso #StarPop #TarsierRecords pic.twitter.com/0iWPesYgOA — Tarsier Records (@tarsierrecords) April 5, 2023

Fittingly, Tarsier Records as well as Salvacion have been teasing a “new image, new sound, new Anji” in the weeks leading up to “Paraiso.”

Salvacion, 20, first rose to fame as a contestant on “Idol Philippines” in 2019 and went on to join “ASAP Natin ‘To” as a regular performer.

As the winning celebrity housemate of the 2021 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother,” Salvacion drew a wide fanbase whom she endearingly calls her “sunshines.”

Aside from her music pursuits, Salvacion is juggling hosting duties on PIE Channel.

RELATED VIDEO: