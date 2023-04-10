LOOK: How Donny Pangilinan spent Holy Week break

Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan took a break from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his family.

Pangilinan and his family enjoyed the beach in San Remegio, Cebu, according to the geotag on his Instagram posts.



Before the Holy Week break, Pangilinan and his love team partner Belle Mariano attended the first-ever Star Magical Prom, where they were crowned prom king and queen.

The screen tandem of Pangilinan and Mariano was launched in 2021 via "He's Into Her," during the height of the pandemic which limited physical gatherings. The two are set to star in a new television series.

Currently, Pangilinan is also gearing up for a movie with his own mom, Maricel Laxa.

