Kim Petras to drop new song with Nicki Minaj on Apr. 21

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras will be releasing a new single with Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj.

In an Instagram post, Petras said the song will be titled "Alone" and will be available on April 21.

The teaser also has a sample of "Better Off Alone" by Alice Deejay which was also in "Play Hard" by David Guetta with Akon and Ne-Yo.

"Better Off Alone" recently made rounds on the short video platform TikTok with netizens channeling different emotions in a party.

Petras earlier made history as the first transgender artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Unholy" with Sam Smith. With the track, they also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the recent Grammy Awards.

