Kiko Pangilinan surprises KC Concepcion on her birthday

MANILA – KC Concepcion marked her 38th birthday last Friday and among the people she celebrated with was her stepfather, former senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Pangilinan himself shared photos of their mini-gathering, which also featured his two other children, Miel and Miguel.

“Happy birthday dearest KC! Hope you liked our simple surprise,” Pangilinan captioned his post.

“We pray for your safety, good health and protection always. I pray too that the Almighty grants the desires of your heart and that He continues to lead you to fulfill His purpose and His plan for you in your life,” he added.

To end his post, Pangilinan expressed how much all of them love Concepcion before greeting her on her special day.

“We love you very much. Happy birthday! Cheers – Dad.”

Concepcion is the daughter of actor Gabby Concepcion and Cuneta, who is now Pangilinan’s wife.

In her many interviews in the past, Concepcion has been vocal about how Pangilinan stood as the father figure in her life growing up.

When she rallied behind Pangilinan’s vice presidential bid last year, she mentioned that it is because of him “that I have a thirst for knowledge, am able to focus on and accomplish goals at work, achieve things with the courage that I can, with hard work, patience, and most especially the constant act of educating myself.”

Concepcion said it was her stepdad who taught her that she can learn anything and apply all those lessons in life.

“Together with all that mom and my grandparents instilled in me I want to thank you for helping to make me, me, in more ways than one.”