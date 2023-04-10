MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos turned to social media to share her birthday message for her husband, actor-host Ryan Agoncillo, who turned 44 on Monday, April 10.

Uploading snaps of Agoncillo including their sweet photos together on Instagram, Santos greeted her husband on his special day.

"He’s not just my man… He’s my life, my heart, my soul… He’s my safe space, my comfort, my joy.. Happy Birthday my Love… i love you forever," Santos captioned her post.

Santos and Agoncillo were married in 2009 and are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary on April 28. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

Agoncillo worked with Santos in ABS-CBN's documentary-drama “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” which concluded in June 2021.

